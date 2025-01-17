Mumbai Police has detained the main suspect in actor Saif Ali Khan’s attack on Friday morning. Saif was stabbed gravely multiple times in the wee hours of Thursday morning by the intruder who had entered his Bandra residence. He was rushed to the hospital with the blade still lodged inside his spine wherein he underwent surgery. His condition is reportedly stable now and the doctors are monitoring his condition. The latest development states that the main accused had initially planned to break open into superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat.

According to a news report in News18, the main accused had done a reiki of Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat. However, he failed to enter the property because of a tight security. This development was revealed after the accused was detained and taken to the Bandra Police Station. After his plans to infiltrate Mannat was foiled, the accused shifted his target to Saif Ali Khan’s Satguru Sharan building.

The report furthermore stated that the attacker managed to enter the building because of a lack of tight security and climbed to the 12th floor wherein Saif Ali Khan lives with his family. He entered the room of Saif’s youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan and was discovered by a staff member while he was hiding there. While the staff member started arguing with the attacker when the latter demanded 1 crore, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan also came to the location hearing the commotion.

This led to Saif Ali Khan trying to protect his family from the intruder wherein the latter attached the actor with multiple stabbing. The intruder was caught on the CCTV footage while trying to flee the building premise. After a thorough investigation, the police has managed to nab the accused. Meanwhile, Saif is out of danger but his family members have requested for privacy during this tumultous phase.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Called Bollywood Celebs “Stupid & Dumb,” Explained Why She Couldn’t Be Friends With Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News