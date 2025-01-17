The Kangana Ranaut starrer political biographical drama Emergency has been released today (January 17). The movie not only stars the actress as the former Indian Prime Minister Of India, Indira Gandhi but has also been helmed by her. Let us look at what the netizens have been saying for the movie on X.

Emergency Early Reviews On X

One of the netizens gave 4.5 stars out of 5 to the film and stated, “After a long time, saw a good biopic. The film completely gives respect to Indira Gandhi. It depicts her sacrifice and mistakes, also portraying her as a strong leader. Kangana Ranaut is exceptional.”

A user added, “She does not just play a political icon but becomes Indira Gandhi. Whether its in the heated political confrontations or the quiet moments of reflection. Ranaut’s portrayal in Emergency is both chilling and empathetic making it the emotional spine of the film.”

A netizen went on to say, “This looks like the most humane and realistic portrayal India’s Iron Lady PM Indira Gandhi. In fact, you forget that its Kangana Ranaut. The sequence leading upto the Bangladesh liberation war will give you goosebumps. No extra jazz. Kangana Ranaut is fantastic and so is Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul. Anupam Kher, Swargiya Satish Ji, Shreyas and Milind seemed like they were living the characters.”

A user stated, “Emergency is both a history lesson and a thriller. Kangana Ranaut’s direction is on point. A film that captures the ruthlessness of war. The period detailing is spot on and the screenplay never loses momentum. A gripping and intense watch which leaves you thinking.”

About The Film

Talking about the film, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. The movie has been penned by Kangana and Ritesh Shah. It was scheduled to be released on September 2024 but was delayed due to the CBFC not clearing the same.

