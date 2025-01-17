The attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has left the entire industry fraternity, as well as his fans, in a state of shock. He sustained around six stab injuries from an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence at 2:30 am on Thursday. Police investigations are underway to catch the main culprit while the actor recovers after surgery. Now, the latest development reveals some shocking details from the actor’s staff member. Not only this but the CCTV footage of the attacker has also been going viral on social media.

Saif Ali Khan’s Staff Member Reveals Shocking Details

According to a news report in TOI, a 56-year-old nurse, Eliyama Philip, who works at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, the attacker was in his late 30s and was slim built along with a dark complexion. She further revealed that he entered the room wherein the Devara actor’s youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan, was sleeping. She recalled the man being armed with a stick and a blade, demanding 1 crore from her. When Philip resisted, she was attacked in her wrist and hand. This commotion woke up the nanny Junu, who turned on the alarm, which led Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to rush to the scene. When the actor tried to protect his family, he went on to sustain the stab attacks from the attacker.

CCTV Of The Intruder Goes Viral

According to PTI, the CCTV footage of the attacker was traced to the 6th floor of Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The same has also been going viral on social media. However, the footage from 2 hours before the attack on the Adipurush actor does not show anyone entering the building. A report in India Today revealed that, according to the police, the intruder was already inside the actor’s house several hours prior to the assault. They were also able to identify the attacker using mobile dump data.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Dixit Gedam was quoted as saying, “The incident took place last night when an accused entered Saif Ali Khan’s house. The accused used the fire escape stairs to gain access to the house. It appears to be an attempted burglary. He entered the house using stairs, which also served as a fire escape. The accused has been identified, and ten teams are currently working on the case.” Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he is currently recovering post his surgery and his family members have asked for privacy from the media and fans during this tumultous phase.

