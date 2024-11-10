Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his work in films like The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, is all set to present yet another intriguing tale with his next project. The director is now working on The Delhi Files, produced by Abhishek Agarwal. Since its announcement, the movie has captured the attention of the masses.

Audiences are eagerly waiting to see what the filmmaker has in store for them this time.

Amid rising anticipation, Agnihotri shared a significant update on the movie. He revealed that the highly awaited film has officially begun shooting.

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from the set of The Delhi Files. The clip shows the team performing a pooja, marking the beginning of filming. It also offers a glimpse of the vast set created to replicate the partition era in Kolkata. In his post, the director wrote:

“SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly.”

SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly. pic.twitter.com/Wa57ryA2R4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2024

Vivek Agnihotri did an intense research for his upcoming project. He traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. The director immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film.

He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research. In addition to the books, they studied over 7000+ research pages and more than 1000 archive articles. After receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming The Delhi Files.

Prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal joined hands with Vivek Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts. This marks their second collaboration after The Kashmir Files. Vivek’s own production house I Am Buddha is also part of The Delhi Files team.

