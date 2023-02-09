The makers of Shehzada are here with dance anthem of the year with Character Dheela 2.0! The peppy track is all about Kartik Aaryan ruling the dance floor in this track; he is not only life to the party but also breaks into a routine with smooth moves!

Bringing back the dream team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, the king of hook steps Kartik yet again reunites with singer Neeraj Shridhar, DOP Manu Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis, making Character Dheela Hai 2.0 a stellar number that will get your feet tapping!

After such a promising teaser, the final song Character Dheela Hai 2.0 starring Kartik Aaryan is a brilliant one with Vocals by Neeraj Shridhar, recreation by Abhijit Vaghani, penned by Ashish Pandit and Amitabh Bhattacharya, the peppy dance number is choreographed by Bosco Martis. No wonder the song is a blockbuster in the making.

Check out the groovy track of Character Dheela Here:

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 17th February 2023.

For the unversed, Shehzada was supposed to release on February 10, 2023 but for some circumstances the Kartik Aaryan starrer got pushed a week. As per reports, the makers of the film postponed the movie release because of Pathaan’s massive success at the box office.

