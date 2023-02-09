Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are grabbing a lot of headlines these days. The duo teamed up for one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush. They will be seen playing Lord Ram and Sita respectively in the film. Ever since the teaser of the film was dropped, the duo became the center of attention. Recently, the news of their secret engagement broke on the internet, leaving everyone shocked.

Now, amid the rumours of his secret engagement with his co-star, it is being reported that the actor has called off the shooting of his upcoming film. As per reports, he is not keeping well for the past few days and he has been advised to take rest. Scroll below to read the details.

Prabhas has been reportedly ill, due to which he has taken a break from the shooting. The actor reportedly had a high fever and he visited the hospital for the same. Post that, he was advised to take rest. Now, he will return to the sets only after making a complete recovery. Recently, the Bahubali actor was in the news after it was speculated that he is going to secretly get engaged to kudi crore di aka Kriti Sanon in Maldives next week. However, later, the news of their engagement was denied. As per a report by Etimes, a close associate of Prabhas had said, “Kriti and Prabhas are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be working together for the first time in Adipurush. The film will also star Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on June 16, 2023. Interestingly, the dating rumours of Kriti and Prabhas had earlier also grabbed eyeballs when Varun Dhawan spoke about it and dropped some major hints.

Well! Well! Are they really dating? This time will only tell and we know B-town celebs follow the formula of keeping it secret until it’s not permanent. Currently, all we want to say is, Get Well Soon Prabhas!

