Oscar nominations that began on Tuesday morning witnessed many proud moments for the Indian audience. After creating history at Golden Globes, RRR remained the major highlight at the 95th Academy Awards.

Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages for RRR director SS Rajamouli after the song Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best song category. As soon as the news surfaced, fans rejoiced and many Indians expressed their happiness on Twitter. However, a few of them took a jibe at The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri about his film, which is apparently out of the race now. Scroll below to read the tweets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song Naatu Naatu from RRR fetched an Oscar nomination for the best song category. Earlier, the Telugu film song had bagged the prestigious Golden Globes Award. In fact, Suchitra, wife of Chandrabose, one of the lyricists of Naatu Naatu compared the song’s Oscar entry to the World Cup victory. However, amid the celebrations of Naatu Naatu fetching an Oscar nomination, a lot of Tweepals asked what happened to the controversial film The Kashmir Files. Many netizens went on to even tag director Vivek Agnihotri as well.

One of the users took a dig and wrote, “If there was an Oscar category for the best Propaganda film, The Kashmir Files would surely win it.”

A user took a sarcastic dig and wrote, “Bhai Kashmir files ka kuch ata pata hai… koi tweet nhi aya.”

“Actors and producers of ‘The Kashmir File will say, it is an international conspiracy.”

Actors & producer of ‘The Kashmir Files’ will say, it is an international conspiracy Oscars 2023 nominations: RRR, The Last Film Show, All That Breathes & The Elephant Whisperers are in reckoning as Academy Award nominations are all set to be announcedhttps://t.co/Y4ApFd3lrM — Vinod Kumar Jha (@vkjha62) January 24, 2023

Where is Kashmir files? The director already congratulated himself for getting shortlisted for Oscar!#Oscars2023 https://t.co/OwVQDZ7yUK — ANOOP A. (@getanoop) January 24, 2023

For the unversed, apart from RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been shortlisted in the Best Documentary and Best Documentary Short Categories.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan Movie Review Quicker: ‘Last Of The Stars’ Shah Rukh Khan Brings Back The ‘Mass’ To The Massala Entertainers, Deepika Padukone Could Burn Your Screen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News