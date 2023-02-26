Amid the ongoing debate around Hindi and the cinemas from the South, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently shared his views. The actor mentioned what all factors aid in the success of commercial films from Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada cinema. The actor also lauded filmmakers from the South for the originality and imagination that they put into their movies.

Shah is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Zee5 series Taj: Divided By Blood. Ever since the show’s announcement, viewers are eagerly waiting to watch Shah play the role of Akbar alongside Dharmendra and other well-known actors.

Last year, Hindi films failed to entertain the masses as much as the commercial films from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara did extraordinarily well at the box office and received critical acclaim. Talking about the same, Naseeruddin Shah lauded the cinemas from the South for their originality.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, the ‘A Wednesday’ actor highlighted that in how the commercial films from the South are “imaginative” and “original.” As per his observation, the actor added how despite those films may be “crass in their taste,” their execution is “flawless.”

The actor lauded the filmmakers for their song picturisation from “corny films” starring Jeetendra and Sridevi for their original idea. Naseeruddin Shah added, “It wasn’t just a line of girls dancing not quite together and one central dancer. So, I really think South Indian films work harder and it is no mystery why their films are doing better than most of the Hindi cinema.”

Further in the interview, the 72-year-old actor talked about OTT and called it the future of cinema and mentioned he has been predicting the “disappearance of movie halls” for a while now. Shah also predicted that in the coming decade movie theatres will completely vanish.

