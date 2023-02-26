Shilpa Shetty is one name that needs no introduction. Along with being a successful actress and mother, she’s also a known entrepreneur and owns lavish restaurants in Mumbai. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the two never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. Last night, Shilpa attended an event looking like an ‘Apsara’ from a different universe altogether as she showcased her toned midriff in a tiny blouse and is getting trolled by netizens on social media who are also comparing her with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to watch the video.

Shilpa is hugely popular among her fans worldwide and especially on social media with over 27 million followers on Instagram. She happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often shares pictures and videos of herself giving a sneak peek to her fans. Raise your hand if you are a fan of her ‘Sunday Binge’ series? We just love her and her choice of desserts to binge on every week.

Now coming back to the topic, Shilpa Shetty attended an event last night in the city and wore a chic white saree that she paired with a heavy embroidered tiny blouse. She accessorised her look with funky statement silvery jewellery and looked like an ‘Apsara’ from heaven.

Take a look at her video below:

However her chic wardrobe sense didn’t go well with netizens who trolled her on social media with one Instagram user commenting, “Husband chuparaha hai air ye dekharahi hai 😂😂”

Another user commented, “Ek iska pati aur ek yeh dono cartoon 😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “URFI KI TO MAJBOORI HAI PER TERI KYA HAI OLDER VERSION OF URFI”

“Urfi ki competitor,” a fourth user commented.

While one section of social media trolled her brutally for her fashion sense, the other applauded for looking flawless at this age.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty getting compared with Uorfi Javed by netizens? Tell us in the space below.

