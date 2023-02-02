Shilpa Shetty Pens A Brutally Honest Birthday Wish For Sister Shamita Shetty That All The Siblings Could Relate With!

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a candid birthday post for her younger sister Shamita Shetty, who turned 44 on Thursday.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel for her sister featuring their pictures together.

Shilpa Shetty captioned the clip: “From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes..From being each other’s agony aunts to pulling each other’s hair out. To… NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back….”

Shilpa Shetty added, “HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all. @shamitashetty_official.”

Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in ‘Nikkamma’. Shamita Shetty made her film debut with 2000 film ‘Mohabbatein’, she was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT‘.

