As impressive as Raai Laxmi’s acting skills are on screen, her dancing prowess is equally strong. The actress has been a part of big blockbusters like Kanchana and Mankatha, and has also given some of the biggest chartbusters down South with songs like Ole Ole from In Ghost House Inn, Lucky Lucky Rai in Balupu and Ratthaalu in Khiladi No. 150, amongst many others. Now she is ready to take on the dance floor in Hindi films as well with Ajay Devgn’s next release Bholaa.

The actress will be seen in a special song in Ajay‘s upcoming directorial and a source close to the development reveals that the track’s video has a very sizzling vibe that will remind of Katrina Kaif’s iconic song from Agneepath, Chikni Chameli.

The source shares, “Raai Laxmi is pulling off an ultra ‘Desi’ glamorous look in the song and her energy and styling will set the screens on fire. There is an action scene happening in the film simultaneously with the song and it will surely increase the thrill of the whole sequence. The charisma that Laxmi has brought on screen with the song, it will leave the audience spellbound.”

Raai Laxmi is taking big strides in her career currently, be it in Hindi films or down South. She has even kept her fans intrigued with her personal life and on the work front, up next she has 3 films across different languages which will present some new facets of Laxmi to the audiences.

Directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures, Bholaa stars Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal role. It also sees Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan in special appearances. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 30 March 2023.

