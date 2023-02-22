Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui — who is known for films such as Badlapur, Kick, Gangs of Wasseypur and more is in the headlines nowadays owing to personal reasons. The actor’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently made shocking accusations against the actor and his family for keeping her deprived of food, restricting her access to the washroom and more.

While she also called the actor a ‘liar and cheater,’ their maid in Dubai also released a video slamming the actor (though she had now apologised for it saying she was pressured to make the clip). Now the actor had opened up about the issue.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram page, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked to make a comment following his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and maid Sapna Robin Masih’s allegation videos going viral. Answering this, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, “Main inn sab cheezo ke baare mein kuch khena nahi chata frankly. Par iss beech mein mere baacho ka jo schooling hai woh effect hui hai. Mere baache Dubai mein padte hai aur woh yaha pe 1 mahine se hai. Meri bus yehi appeal hai ki mere baache school jaye. That’s it. Aur kuch main kehna nahi chahta.”

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s interaction here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Commenting on this response by Nawaz, one netizen wrote, “Apka sawal kya tha or unka jawab 👏👏👏khel gye nawazu sir😂😂” Another commented, “Sach me yar ma bap ki ladai me bachche suffer nhi karna chahie… 😮.” A third added, “School kyn Bhai, Madrasha bhejwa do 😪😴😴” while a fourth wrote, “Koi inke bacho ko school bhijwao🙌🙌” One more added, “Bhai to yahaan school mein admission karwaaa do kya school sirf dubai mein” One simply added, “Rakhi Sawant 2.0”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui share two children, a daughter and a son. Their marriage reportedly went through several downs and in May 2020, Aalia announced on social media that she was seeking a divorce.

