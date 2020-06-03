Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made himself a force to reckon with in the industry after years of struggle. But recently, the Kick actor has been all over the news for not very pleasant reasons. After the actor’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui announced her divorce with the actor, she made several allegations against Nawaz and his family.

But the recent news around Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family has left fans shell shocked. In an interview with ETimes, the actor’s niece has alleged s*xual harassment by Nawaz’s brother, however, haven’t mentioned the name. Soon after Aaliya Siddiqui also took onto Twitter to state, “This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.”

This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.https://t.co/15swqg4Tv5 — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) June 2, 2020

For those of you who have joined in late, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a case of s*xual harassment against Nawaz’s brother. In her complaint, the niece said that she was harassed as a child by her uncle. She also said that when she spoke about this to Nawaz, the actor shunned her by saying, “Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte (He is your uncle, he can’t do this).”

Speaking to ETimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has been quoted saying, “I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.”

Reportedly, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece hasn’t taken any names in her interview, the actor’s brother Shamas Siddiqui took to Twitter and wrote, “Truth will be uncovered soonest.” Have a look at his tweets:

How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce with Nawazuddin Siddiqui after 11 years of marriage. The couple have two children, daughter Shora and son Yaani.

