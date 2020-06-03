Tochi Raina On His Song Madari Ka Bandar In Gulabo Sitabo: "The Audience Will Be Left Enchanted..."

Singer Tochi Raina says his track “Madari ka bandar” in the upcoming digital film “Gulabo Sitabo” is a “quintessential folk song” that comes with contemporary melodies.

“Madari ka bandar” talks about the journey of life through the story of Mirza and Banke. It has been composed by Anuj Garg, and sung by Tochi along with Anuj Garg. The song has been penned by Dinesh Pant.

In the film scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated ‘haveli’ in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey.

On his experience of working with Anuj Garg, Tochi said: “The brilliance of Anuj Garg is that he can seamlessly blend a quintessential folk song with contemporary melodies. It was a pleasure to have sung ‘Madari ka bandar’ alongside him for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. The lyrics are very expressive yet soothing. I am certain that the audience will be left enchanted with the song’s excellence.”

Talking about the composition, Garg said: “Composing ‘Madari ka bandar’ has been really special. It was incredible to watch multi-talented Dinesh Pant, charmingly weave in the essence of the film with his beautiful words. The entire album perfectly captures the quirks and eccentricities of the movie and does complete justice to Shoojit da’s vision for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. The soundscape of the song will leave the audince completely mesmerised.”

For filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, it is a very special song.

“I would like to think that the real Madari is up there looking at all of us down below, we are all in a sense ‘Bandars’ dancing to his tune. But yes Anuj Garg and lyricist Dinesh Pant have done a great job with the music, Tochi Raina has also sung the song wonderfully, we tried to keep the music as raw as possible and I am happy the song suits the film perfectly.”

“Gulabo Sitabo“, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, will premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

