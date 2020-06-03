Madhuri Dixit Shares A Picture Of ‘The Calm Before The Storm’ As The Cyclone Nisarga Nears

As cyclone Nisarga approaches Mumbai at a high speed, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of the calm before the storm, on Wednesday morning.

Sharing a soothing picture of nature, Madhuri Dixit captioned the image on her official Instagram handle, “It is strangely quiet this morning: perhaps the calm before the storm. As if the pandemic were not enough, Mumbai has a cyclone on the way. Hopefully it will veer out to sea. Either way, Mumbaikars are tough and we will get through it together.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a set of precautions given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which Mumbaikars should follow ahead of the cyclone Nisarga which is approaching the city at a high speed. These include safety measures like not stepping out of home, not venturing near the sea, not standing under a tree etc.

By Wednesday afternoon, Nisarga was moving into Mumbai and Thane with a wind speed close to 110 mph. Authorities have been urging people to stay indoors and not step out of their homes unless extremely urgent. On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Kalank. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the cyclone Nisarga has kept the city of dreams, Mumbai on the edge every since its forecast. It is being reported that several parts of Mumbai are already facing fast winds and heavy showers.

