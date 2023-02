Director Aanand L. Rai, whose film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ clocked in 12 years since its release, expressed gratitude to the audience for giving their love to the film.

Speaking about the film, Aanand said: “The response this beautiful story received is unmatched. The film is still relatable to a wide audience even today & that’s what a beautiful story does. It leaves an impact every time. I can’t believe the film has completed twelve years today. Gratitude only for all the love and support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Tanu Weds Manu’, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Colour Yellow Productions also led to a sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ which was released in 2015.

For the unversed, Aanand L. Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu starred Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The film has been receiving a lot of appreciation ever since its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Meanwhile, Aanand L. Rai’s latest venture into regional cinema with ‘Aatmapamphlet’ has travelled across the globe and was screened at the Berlin Film Festival. Following the success in the regional cinema is the recently announced second instalment of ‘Jhimma’ and the Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’.

Must Read: Naseeruddin Shah Says “South Films Might Be Crass In Their Taste But…” Comparing It Doing Better Than Bollywood Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News