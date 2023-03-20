Released on over 1600 screens in the Hindi version across mass belts of the country, Kabzaa had a very low weekend as only 1.50 crores* came in. If one looks at it in perspective, KGF: Chapter 1 is the inspiration behind Kabzaa and that film had collected 2.10 crores back in 2018 and that too while facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Here, the entire weekend of Kabzaa is on the same lines which pretty much tells the tale.

On Sunday, the film collected 0.50 crores* more and the trend over the weekend is just not there. In fact, I was of the belief that at least 1 crore would indeed come in for the film on the first day given the kind of canvas that it boasts of as well as the promotion that went behind it. However, unfortunately, the film couldn’t touch the 1 crore mark on any of these three days which makes it really difficult for the weekdays to perform now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no competition whatsoever at the mass belts for the film because both Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway are doing well primarily at the multiplexes and that too at the urban centres. Hence the stage is wide open for the film to perform and at their end, the makers too have done their bit to give this one an extensive release. However, for that, the word of mouth had to catch up already and it would be interesting to see where does Monday land up now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Rises Again, Puts On An Impressive Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News