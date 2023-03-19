It is turning out to be low collections for Kabzaa in the Hindi version as only 0.50 crore* more came in. On Friday, the film had collected 0.40 crore*. The film has actually seen a good release for itself, especially in the interiors where south dubbed releases have been traditionally doing well. Hence, the numbers which are coming in are not in synch with the reach that the film has.

So far, the Upendra starrer has collected 0.90 crores* and that’s much lesser than what the Hindi version of Kantara had collected on its first day [1.27 crores]. That film had arrived with hardly any promotion but somehow caught the fancy of the audience and ended up doing a business of 85 crores. That film too came from the Kannada industry and while Kabzaa is a much bigger film with a promotion that started months in advance, the collections have surprisingly not come in.

The film does have pretty similar kind of elements that had made KGF, especially Chapter 1, reach out to the audience. Even I had similar expectations from Kabzaa and had expected it to do at least half its business and end up being in 20 crores range. However, surprisingly the audiences have just not stepped in for the film in the Hindi version (though it’s doing decent enough in the original Kannada version). One now waits to see how Sunday turns out to be as that would pretty much decide if the Hindi version would be more than just a one-week show.

