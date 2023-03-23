Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters that every generation of audiences adores. The Marvel character has a huge fan following in India and worldwide. However, while we could not get our own web-slinger, an Indian TV serial brought a Makad Manav of its own, and netizens are having a blast in the comment section. Read on ahead to find out more about it!

Indian audiences do not have any Superhero that they can admire. Well, not anymore, as Ichhapyaari Naagin, a show from SAB TV, introduced a venom-looking Makad Manav a few years back, and the video is going viral.

A video posted by a meme account, Dr. Diga Diga, on Instagram shows the video of a rip-off version of Spider-Man. The video starts with someone saying, “I think I have downloaded the wrong Spider-Man”. The character in the video describes himself as “Makdi” and calls himself “Makrant”.

Later, the ripoff version of Spider-Man lifts his hands up, he says, “Jaal bicchana mera kaam hai aur ye kaam mujhse bahtar koi nahi kar sakta”. As the dialogue ends, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker is seen weeping, and we can definitely understand the pain.

Watch the video below of the Spider-Man desi version below!

The video has been going viral amongst netizens, who are applauding the show for its epic mockery. With over 1.2 Million views and 68.5k likes, you should definitely check out the “Spider-Man in 144 P” resolution.

Reacting to the video a user called him “Pintu parker”. Another said, “ispiderman ispiderman, Tune churaya mera dil ha chain🫠”. As he wore the black suit, a user said, “Venom in Ohio 🦍”

Another added, “Pintu paketmar”. As Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is about to release, it will show an Indian Spiderman. While taking a dig, a user said, “Pavitra Prabhakar”. Another added, “Still better then she hulk 💀”

