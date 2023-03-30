Shiv Thakare rose to immense fame with his stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. He was one of the strongest contestants on the show and was expected to lift the winner trophy. However, it was his best friend and co-member of the ‘Mandali’, MC Stan, who left him behind. Scroll below for details as he now recalls facing the casting couch during the early days of his career.

Many wouldn’t know but Shiv initially participated in MTV Roadies Season 14. He entered the semi-finals but couldn’t win the show. He went on to try his luck in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and finally tasted success. He was then seen on Bigg Boss 16 where he landed as the runner-up. Interestingly, Thakare is also an entrepreneur. He has a deodorant brand called B.Real and even recently started his restaurant ‘Chai & Snack.’

Things weren’t a cakewalk for the Bigg Boss 16 contestant, who sold milk packets to support his family during the early days. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shiv Thakare is now recalling his casting couch experience. He said, “I once went for an audition in Aram Nagar and he took me to the bathroom and said, ‘Yaha pe massage centre hai’. I didn’t get the connection between an audition and a massage centre. He told me, ‘Ek baar aap aao yaha audition ke baad. Aap workout bhi karte ho…’ I just left the place, since he was a casting director and I didn’t want to take any pangas. I am no Salman Khan. But I realised there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this (casting couch)”

In another incident, Shiv Thakare recalled, “There was a ma’am in Four Bungalows. She would tell me ki, ‘Maine isko banaya hai, maine usko banaya hai’. She was calling me for an audition at 11 in the night. Itna bhola toh nahi hoon main ki I won’t understand what auditions happen at night. So, I told her that I have some work and I cannot make it. To this, she said, ‘Kaam Nahi karna?’ ‘You won’t get work in the industry’ and other such things. So they would demotivate you and manipulate you. But I would never get bothered by it.”

Shiv Thakare has surely come a long way! More power to him.

