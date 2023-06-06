We’re just days away from witnessing the release of Prabhas’ magnum opus on the big screen, and box office enthusiasts are excited to their core. Being a film mounted on a huge scale and promises to present something never-seen-before, expectations are sky-high and we’re witnessing some crazy pre-release figures doing rounds in the market. Talking about the biggie, KRK has now showered some positive words on it by making opening day prediction and we’re surprised!

Helmed by Om Raut, the biggie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. After going through a lot of negativity initially, the film has found some momentum with its trailer doing damage control. With each passing day, the predictions have started going higher and higher.

In the past, KRK has made some negative tweets about Adipurush but suddenly, he has made a positive tweet. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed critic has made a prediction for the opening day of the Hindi version. He wrote, “Film #Adipurush Trending is going high day by day. Means film can do business of Rs.30CR on day1 in Hindi circuit.”

Here’s the tweet:

Film #Adipurush Trending is going high day by day. Means film can do business of Rs.30CR on day1 in Hindi circuit. @PrabhasRaju — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, in the negative news, Dil Raju has backed out as a distributor of Adipurush. It is learnt that People Media Factory has demanded a massive amount of 60 crores and 22 crores for the Nizam and Uttarandhra regions, respectively. Raju isn’t confident about the film raking in monstrous numbers at the box office, so he’s reportedly in no mood to pay such a high price as he feels that recovery would be difficult. As a result, he has backed out as a distributor of the Prabhas starrer.

