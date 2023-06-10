Kangana Ranaut speaks her mind, and there is no stopping her. After being banned from Twitter, the actress made Instagram stories a medium to post her thoughts, and that’s precisely what she did earlier today. The ‘Manikarnika’ took to social media and reacted to reports claiming Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

As per reports, this much-anticipated film will also see Alia Bhatt as Goddess Sita, and the makers are in talks to get Kannada superstar Yash onboard as Raavan. An official announcement is expected to come on Diwali this year. Read on to know what Kangana has to say about this casting – it’s no praise.

Taking to her Instagram stories a while ago, Kangana Ranaut trolled Ranbir Kapoor for being cast as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. She wrote, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama…”

Calling out the makers for casting Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and wanting KGF star Yash to play Raavan, Kangana Ranaut continued, “Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana…What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama…. Jai Shri Ram (folded hands emoji).”

Before being cast as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor essayed the part of Shiva in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The film – the first part in the trilogy of the cinematic universe titled Astraverse, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

In her following story – shared just minutes apart, Kangana Ranaut added a danger sticker and wrote, “If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don’t mess with me stay away!!!!”

As per reports, Kangana is set to feature in a film titled The Incarnation: Sita. The film – directed by Alaukik Desai, released its first poster on September 15, 2021. She will also be seen in Emergency – a film revolving around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

