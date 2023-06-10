Sonam Kapoor is someone known as much for her fashion and style as she is known for speaking her mind. The actress – who debuted in 2007 opposite Salman Khan and debutant Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya, has often made the news owing to her eyebrow-raising statements and revelations. In fact, several years ago – during an ‘Actresses Roundtable’ interaction, she revealed she was s*xually assaulted as a teen.

As per confession, Sonam was molested as a 13-year-old while picking up snacks at Gaiety Galaxy. Present when she made the revelation were actresses Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Radhika Apte – who were left shocked by the admission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While on Rajeev Masand’s The Actresses Roundtable (via Hindustan Times), Sonam Kapoor got candid about the kind of molestation women face daily. As she talked about it, the ‘Neerja’ actress also opened up about being groped by a man as a child. She said, “Everybody goes through some sort of s*xual abuse in their childhood. I know I have been molested when I was younger and it was traumatising. I didn’t speak about it for two years or three years. I remember the incident so clearly.”

Stating the incident took place at Gaiety Galaxy theatre when she and her friends stepped out to get some snacks, Sonam Kapoor said, “There was a man who came from behind and just held my bre*sts like that. And obviously, I didn’t have bre*sts at that time. I started shaking and shivering and I didn’t know what was going on and I started crying right there.”

Sonam Kapoor added, “I didn’t speak about it. I just sat there and I finished watching the film because I felt that I’d done something wrong for the longest time.” The other actors were shocked by her story and agreed that such incidents were common. They all unanimously agreed that women need to speak about harassment, especially s*xual harassment, more often.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Harman Baweja Feels Media Was Completely Unfair To Him, Recalls Hiding Newspapers From Mom After Mean Things Were Written About Him: “I Quit Because Effectively, Things Didn’t Pan Out..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News