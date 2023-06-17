Adipurush's 140 Crores vs Top Indian Openers At The Worldwide Box Office: Prabhas Is Rocking With Three 100 Crore+ Openers Out Of Total Seven Films

Adipurush has opened to an earth-shattering response at the worldwide box office. It has easily surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to record the biggest opening of 2023 by an Indian film globally. With this, Prabhas has got another thunderous opener to his name and now, he has three 100 crore openers out of a total of seven films. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas has always been a big star when it comes to pan-India releases. After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion did historical business, many called it a fluke. But then, he proved his haters wrong by raking in a 100 crore+ gross opening with Saaho. Even Radhe Shyam opened with 79 crores gross, despite lacking pre-release buzz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Adipurush, the actor has hit it out of the park by beating his own Saaho (126 crores gross). On day 1, the film opened to a monstrous 140 crores gross at the worldwide box office. In 2023, it’s already the highest opener by beating Pathaan’s 106 crores gross. Speaking of all time, it is the 4th best opening for Indian films.

So far, only seven Indian films have earned 100 crores or more at the worldwide box office and out of them, three films (Baahubali 2, Saaho & Adipurush) belong to Prabhas. The list is topped by Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR (223 crores gross).

Take a look at the biggest Indian openers at the worldwide box office:

RRR – 223 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 163 crores

Adipurush – 140 crores

Saaho – 126 crores

2.0 – 110 crores

Pathaan – 106 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas Led Magnum Opus Is Amongst Top 10 Biggest Hindi Openers Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News