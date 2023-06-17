Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas Led Magnum Opus Is Amongst Top-10 Biggest Hindi Openers Ever!

It’s a record start for Adipurush. Just the Hindi version of the film has found a place amongst the top 10 biggest openers of all time (Hindi) and if one counts the South version as well, which in this case is an even bigger contributor, then it would find a place right amongst the top. However, what’s remarkable is to see the Hindi version make such huge inroads as well and that boils down to the fact that, unlike Radhe Shyam, which struggled to find an identity amongst audiences whether it was a South film dubbed in Hindi or a bilingual or a proper Hindi release, this one was sold as a true pan-India movie which was catering to North and South alike.

As a result, the hype has been tremendous all over for the film, with the original Hindi version too competing with the best of the best in the business.

Let’s look at the top 10 opening day numbers for the Hindi version of all the biggies below.

Pathaan – 55 crores KGF – Chapter 2 – 53.95 crores War – 51.60 crores Thugs of Hindostan – 50.75 crores Happy New Year – 42.60 crores Bharat – 42.30 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 41 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores Adipurush – 37.25 crores Sultan – 36.54 crores

Barring Adipurush, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pathaan, all the remaining six releases arrived on holiday. This further goes on to show that when audiences smell a big movie coming and are genuinely excited about it, then a holiday or a non-holiday release doesn’t matter at all.

