Prabhas led Adipurush has taken an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office. While it was always on the cards that the film would be the biggest opener of 2023, no one knew that it would literally crush the numbers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Let’s see how much the biggie earned on its day 1!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. So far, reactions have been mixed but that didn’t stop the film from posting smashing numbers and becoming the 4th biggest opener.

Driven by solid numbers in the Hindi and the Telugu versions, Adipurush earned a monstrous 93 crores* on day 1 at the Indian box office (including all languages). That’s humongous and marked the 4th biggest opening in India, surpassing Saaho‘s 88 crores.

Adipurush has pushed Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (49.30 crores) out of the top 10 Indian openers of all-time.

Take a look at top 10 Indian openers of All-Time:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Adipurush – 93 crores* Saaho – 88 crores 2.0 – 63 crores Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores

One can clearly see the dominance of Prabhas in the list. With mixed word-of-mouth, let’s see how Adipurush fares today at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

