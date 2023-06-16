In its second week, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has collected the kind of moolah which was expected to be its lifetime score in the best case scenario. That’s right. Prior to the release of this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, majority felt that the film would at best stretch towards 25 cross’s lifetime. Even that would have been fine actually.

However, the manner in which the film has defied expectations can be seen from the fact that even in the second week, the film has scored more than 25 crores, which is simply unbelievable.

In its first week, the Laxman Utekar directed romcom drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had done its job by bringing in 37.35 crores. However, it went on to collect more in the second week as well and now the overall total of the film stands at a very good 63 crores. That has been made possible by consistently good collections right from Monday to Wednesday where 2 crores mark was crossed each and every day. Even on Thursday, the film was just marginally lesser at 1.98 crores and that has brought the second week to a very satisfying closure.

If not for Adipurush and The Flash arriving this weekend, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would have comfortably surpassed 80 crosses milestone as well. After all, the trend so far indicates very good acceptance amongst the audience. However, the newer releases will hold prominence from this point on, which means Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would have to make do with the screens and shows made available. The film is still a very good success and adds on to the bright summer at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

