Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh led Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has built great momentum for itself in the last couple of days. The advance bookings began pretty well for the Hindi version of the mythological film. It seems the film’s opening day collection looks optimistic.

This modern-day adaptation of the epic Ramayana has been generating immense excitement among audiences since its announcement before the pandemic. The film has become the centre of attention due to its grandiose scale and the star-studded cast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Baahubali, Prabhas has become one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He turned out to be a Pan India star after the Telugu film became a blockbuster. He enjoys a massive fan following and is eagerly waiting for Adipurush to release in theatres.

As the film is all set to hit the big screens this week, trade experts are quite optimistic about Om Raut’s mythological film performance at the box office. The film is projected to go beyond all expectations and may even open with Rs 30+ crores going by the advance booking.

However, Adipurush would get off to a solid start on a national level, and the performance of the weekend will be determined by the first day’s collections. What do you expect the box office results for Adipurush to be?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 1 Prediction (Hindi): Prabhas Led Biggie Set To Take An Opening Of Over 30 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News