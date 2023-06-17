Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, Adipurush is off to a flying start at the Indian box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film has taken a good start on day 2. Yes, there’s a dip in numbers, but overall, the morning occupancy report is promising. Keep reading to know more!

Just like every other big film, this one too witnessed a considerable drop in the Telugu version. In the Hindi version too, there’s a slight dip in the occupancy all across the country. But overall, it’s normal as films driven by the actor’s stardom usually see this trend as most fans prefer the first day to catch the movie.

Speaking of the day 2 start, Adipurush has registered an occupancy of 35-38% in the morning shows in India. As expected, 3D versions of all languages are performing much better than 2D versions. Yesterday, the film had morning occupancy of 40-45% across the country.

Meanwhile, driven by solid numbers in the Hindi and the Telugu versions, Adipurush earned a monstrous 93 crores* on day 1 at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). That’s humongous and marked the 4th biggest opening in India, surpassing Saaho‘s 88 crores.

The film has pushed Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (49.30 crores) out of the top 10 Indian openers of all-time.

In the Hindi version alone, the biggie earned 35-39 crores nett on day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

