Adipurush led by Prabhas is causing some serious destruction at the box office. After taking a smashing start of over 90 crores on day 1, the film is looking forward to scoring another humongous day today as the advance booking trends suggest so. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the film is currently playing in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Yesterday, it raked in the opening day of 93 crores* nett (all languages). Today, there will be a dip in numbers, which have been a common trend for big pan-India films. Still, the advance booking is strong enough to pull off a big total.

It is learnt that Adipurush has amassed 17.50 crores gross (all languages) through the advance booking for day 2. It comprises a sale of 5.79 lakh tickets all across the country. In the Hindi 3D, the film has sold tickets worth 9.20 crores gross, while the 2D version has contributed 2.60 crores gross. The remaining numbers are contributed by Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

Compared to day 1’s 20 crore+ advance booking, Adipurush is showing a dip today but there’s nothing much to worry about as the on-spot bookings would balance it out.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

