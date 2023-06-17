One must be actually living in a cave if they aren’t aware of the massive box office battle that is fast approaching in Hollywood this July. Three tent pole movies made at a massive scale and humungous budgets are all set to hit the big screens in the same month. We are indeed talking about Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Out of the three, the first two, directed by Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig respectively, will have a direct clash with the same release date, i.e. July 21.

Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy and is a period drama about the Father Of The Atomic Bomb. The movie has an ensemble that scales across Hollywood with names like Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh involved. Barbie, on the other hand, is Greta’s version of the iconic doll and stars big names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and more.

Both movies have managed to make massive buzz in their respective corners and have become two of the most anticipated movies across the globe. But now is the early Box Office tracking is anything to go by, it is Barbie who is winning over Oppenheimer, and it is being said that Margot Robbie might defeat Cillian Murphy in take home more collection than the Christopher Nolan directorial. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, the early Box Office tracking has labelled Margot Robbie starrer Barbie as the winner over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Both made at a budget around $100 Million, it is being said that the Greta Gerwig directorial, with all the buzz around it, will manage to earn a bigger opening than Nolan’s directorial which until now was touted as the clear winner.

There are no numbers been mentioned as of yet and we are still a month away from the release, so situations can change or flip entirely. However, it was earlier reported that Warner Bros decided to release Barbie the same day as Oppenheimer to take revenge on Universal for snatching away Christopher Nolan from them. Nolan and WB were a match made in Hollywood heaven for the longest.

