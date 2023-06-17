With Adipurush turning out to be really huge, for the first time in its run Zara Hatke Zara Bachke saw a dent in its collections at the box office. For the film that was constantly staying around the 2 crores mark even during the weekdays of Week 2, the numbers were impacted on Friday. Though it was a given that the collections will come down to 1.50 crores range, the drop was more than expected as 1.08 crores came in instead.

That said, the fight is with a really worthy competitor as Adipurush is collecting ultra huge and has embarked on a blockbuster start. Hence for any movie to even stand in front of that s a task in itself and in that aspect this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has brought the equity built over last couple of weeks into play to result in over 1 crore still coming in.

Since Adipurush has terrific advance for the second week as well and screen/shows have been reduced for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, one can’t expect the jump to be much today and tomorrow. Still, the numbers will increase for sure and if 1.50 crores or more comes in then even that would be considered as good indeed.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has so far collected 64.08 crores and should cross 67 crosses by the time the third weekend is through.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

