Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has finally been released in theatres, and as expected, the film has taken a superb start at the Indian box office. Out of all languages, the Hindi and the Telugu versions are driving the major business. Let’s take a look at how it performed on day 1!

After the initial negativity due to its teaser, the film did find some momentum due to the trailer and a couple of songs. Also, the promotions were carried out extensively, thus building some pre-release momentum. The result of the same was clearly seen in the advance booking.

Now, coming to the opening day performance, Adipurush has pulled off wonders at the Indian box office as it is earning a monstrous 80-82 crore nett in India (all languages) on day 1, as per early trends. This is really huge and has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (57 crores) by a distance of over 20 crores to become the biggest Indian opener of 2023.

Speaking about reactions, Adipurush has received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but that didn’t stop the Prabhas starrer from having a bomb opening at the box office. The craze will continue at least till the end of the opening weekend.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Seth in key roles. The film is currently running in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

