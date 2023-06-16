Prabhas and Kriti Sanon led Adipurush is finally here for the world to see. The film witnessed a lot of controversies due to its dialogues, VFX, appearance of characters and much more. But the pre-release buzz was massive and the advance booking trends were great. Owing to all the favourable factors, Om Raut directorial has taken a solid start at the box office. Scroll below for morning occupancy updates!

Adipurush witnessed some really big numbers through advance booking for day 1. Even in the overseas markets, New Zealand and Australian markets witnessed good response in pre-bookings. Nepal had initially banned the film due to its controversial dialogue on Sita, but the restrictions were lifted after the makers removed the aforementioned scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade experts suggest Adipurush will comfortably take a 30 crore+ start at the box office in the Hindi version alone and speaking of all versions, the 50 crore mark would be crossed like a cakewalk. That looks quite possible as the morning occupancy at the box office has been registered in the range of 40-45%. Today marks a normal working Friday and such numbers are proof of the excitement that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon fans are pumped with!

With the beginning of the weekend, the numbers will only get better during the evening and night shows of Adipurush. So far, everything looks favourable for this Om Raut directorial. So one cam very well expect it to rise and shine at the box office.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Sonal Chauhan amongst others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 14: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Has A Very Good Second Week Of Over 25 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News