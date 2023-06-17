A cinematic extravaganza, Adipurush has created a massive impact on box office! Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Om Raut, this magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of ₹ 140 Crores at the Global Box Office!

The film’s grandeur, combined with its awe-inspiring performances and visionary storytelling, has resonated with audiences across the country and beyond, making it an exceptional cinematic experience. Notably, “Adipurush” joins the ranks of illustrious films such as “War,” “Bhramhastra,” and “Pathaan,” claiming a coveted position of the highest pan India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages, enthralling a diverse audience.

Moreover, this classic saga with spectacular visuals underscores the immense popularity and widespread appeal of the movie which has managed to captivate audiences even without the traditional advantage of a public holiday release.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations, has released worldwide on June 16, 2023.

