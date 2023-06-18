Adipurush opened with 93 crores* on the opening day and just like every other big pan-India release, this one too saw a big dip in the collection on the next day. However, when compared to renowned biggies, it didn’t face the biggest drop. In the day 2 vs day 1 comparison, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR had gone down significantly at the Indian box office. Let’s find out where Prabhas’ latest release stands!

Directed by Om Raut, the magnum opus based on the Indian epic Ramayana has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. But that didn’t stop the film from posting big numbers in the first 2 days. Yesterday, a collection of 62 crores* came in and even though it’s a strong figure, it’s a considerable drop of 33% when compared to day 1’s 93 crores*.

Still, Adipurush fared slightly better if a drop of day 2 is compared with the day 1 collection. SS Rajamouli’s RRR had a dip of 34% as it earned 88 crores on the second day after recording an opening of 134 crores. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had witnessed a drop of 25.61%. The final Baahubali film made 90 crores on the second day after scoring 121 crores on the opening day.

Out of all renowned pan-India films, KGF Chapter 2 witnessed the lowest drop of 22%. The Yash starrer raked in 116 crores on the opening day and earned 90 crores on its day 2.

Now, let’s see how much Om Raut’s Adipurush rises today as Sunday is expected to be huge.

