Filmmaker Om Raut has been on the recieving end ever since his film Adipurush hit the big screens on Friday. The film was associated with a lot of expectations ever since the trailer was released, however, the flick failed to match their expectations.

While some did hail the director’s efforts and the star performances, many expressed concerns about the visual effects, costume choices, and the portrayal of mythological characters in the film. Amidst this bevvy of criticism, the filmmaker’s old tweet, which was deleted, is now being unearthed. Scroll down to know more.

One of many things that irked the netizens was the dialogues given to Devdatta Nage, who played the role of Lord Hanuman. However, now Om Raut’s old tweet related to the deity is now being unearthed by netizens and making it viral.

In a screenshot shared by a Twitter user, Om Raut tweeted, “Was God Hanuman deaf? People across my building think so. Playing loud music, like “really loud” on Hanuman Jayanti. Plus, all irrelevant songs.” Take a look at it below:

He kept on mocking our Hindu God Hanuman ji whenever he got the chance. Today he deleted the tweet which was on his Twitter timeline since 8 years.@omraut stop mocking our dharma pic.twitter.com/3qJKPOxE3o — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 17, 2023

It is worth pointing out that the above tweet is in a different context, which is towards noise pollution. Moreover, Om requested that Lord Hanuman have a reserved seat in the theatre when the movie was first promoted. The director is said to be adamant that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is spoken or displayed on the planet. The act was finished, and viewers witnessed it.

The much-discussed Ramayana retelling of Adipurush had its world debut on Friday to heightened excitement in a number of locations with significant crowds. Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.

T-Series produced the multilingual spectacle released nationwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

