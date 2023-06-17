Ever since its release, Adipurush has been at the receiving end owing to its cringe-worthy dialogues. Netizens have been bashing the director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir for using crass dialogues in the film. A while back, we brought you Ramayana maker Ramanand Sagar’s Prem Sagar’s reaction to the film and bashed the director for tampering with the facts. Now the latest one to react to the same is Sunil Lahri.

Sunil played one of the pivotal roles of Lakshmana in Ramanand’s Ramayana alongside ‘Lord Ram’ aka Arun Govil and ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia. Here’s what he said. Read on

Taking to Instagram, Sunil Lahri shared a couple of dialogues by Hanuman, Raavan and others from Adipurush and called it shameful. He wrote alongside, ““कहते हैं फिल्म आदि पुरुष रामायण को ध्यान में रखकर बनाई गई है अगर यह सच है तो इस तरह की भाषा का प्रयोग बहुत शर्मनाक है. If it is true, film adipurush was made keeping Ramayan in mind, then the use of such language (dialogues) is very shameful…”

Reacting to Sunil Lahri’s post, a user wrote, “Sab Islamic log hai ye Bollywood wale sanatan ko halala ki paidaish hai” while another said, “Ramanand Sagar jaisa na kabhi banega na kabhi bana hai jai shree ram”

A third user wrote, “#boycott adipurush …..aap bilkul sahi ho sir …astha ka majak bana rakha hai ..jai shree ram.” A fifth one said, “Laxman ji aap shrap de do Om Raut ko” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir defended the dialogues at a recent interview and told Republic, “A very meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Have you watched the film yet? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

