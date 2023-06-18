There was very good growth evidenced for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on Saturday as the collections almost doubled up when compared to the previous day. On Friday the film had been hit by Adipurush wave but still managed to collect 1.08 crores at the box office. However, with things settling down on Saturday for the epic mythological drama and the usual Saturday growth also coming in for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film rose to 1.89 crores.

This is quite good because it shows that there is still an audience out there which wants to catch the film in theatres despite another big cinematic experience playing in adjacent auditoriums. The screens and shows have reduced for the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer but even at these limited properties, the footfalls are there for the film and that’s what’s keeping the word of mouth continuously positive.

The Dinesh Vijan production has now reached 65.97 crores and will certainly add more than 2 crores to its total today. That will take it past the 68 crores mark and from there its journey towards the next big milestone of 75 cross will begin.

