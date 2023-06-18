Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Adipurush is reaping its opening weekend to the optimum level. After a thunderous opening, the film showed a dip on day 2, but now, it has picked up again and we expect fireworks at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how much the biggie has earned through its day 3 advance booking!

After a huge score on the opening day, the film saw a dip on day 2 but still, the advance booking number was impressive. The advance ticket sale worth 17.50 crores was recorded yesterday and today, with the Sunday factor coming into play, there’s a hike in the number with the Hindi version contributing the biggest chunk.

It is learnt that Adipurush has sold tickets worth 18.50 crores gross for day 3 through advance booking all across the country. Out of this, 9.80 crores gross are contributed by the Hindi 3D version. The Telugu 3D is second best with 4.10 crores gross. Apart from the advance ticket sale, the walk-in audience would be huge today, especially in the mass centres.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the Central government and the BJP of insulting the Hindu religion by promoting and supporting Adipurush.

Singh said, “All Chief Ministers of the BJP were busy insulting Lord Ram by promoting and supporting such a movie, which has cheap dialogues.”

“Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Eknath Sindhe, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pushkar Singh Dhami, all the BJP CMs and other leaders are behind the making of this movie. How can they promote such a movie? This movie has cheap dialogues. BJP should apologise to the nation for insulting Lord Ram and Ramayana through this movie,” said Singh.

