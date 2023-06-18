After months of negativity, the makers of Adipurush can breathe a sigh of relief as the film has shown a positive trend at the box office, if the Hindi version is concerned. On the first day, a huge opening was recorded but since word-of-mouth was mixed, the film was expected to drop heavily on day 2. Surprisingly, that hasn’t happened; in fact, a rock-steady trend was seen and below is all you need to know!

For those who don’t know, the Prabhas starrer earned 93 crores* on its opening day. The Hindi version alone contributed 37.25 crores, which is much above almost everyone’s expectations. On Saturday, the film had all the excuses, including social media negativity and unfavourable public reactions, to witness a fall but it seems the audience wants to watch the magnum opus at least once.

As per early trends flowing in, Adipurush (Hindi) performed superbly on day 2 and has earned 35-37 crores. This is huge and today, the stage has been set to hit the 40 crore mark, making it a blockbuster Sunday. As of now, the total stands at 72.25-74.25 crores and 100 crores will be crossed today.

Adipurush is set for the second-best opening weekend of 2023 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is at the top by a solid margin.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Seth and others in key roles.

