Director Om Raut’s latest outing, Adipurush is grabbing all the headlines. The movie, which hit the screens on June 16, 2023, has received mixed reviews for its modern touch to dialogues and bizarre VFX. While some are delighted to watch Prabhas on screen portraying a mythological character, others are slamming the director claiming the film looks more like a cartoon. Despite the trolls, the movie does not seem to be stopping from achieving heights at the box office and is indeed unstoppable.

Apart from the Baahubali star as Ram, the movie also has Kriti Sanon playing Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Sunny Singh portraying Lakshman. The movie has also become the second best Bollywood opener of 2023.

Adipurush came out to be one of the biggest openers not only of the year but of Bollywood with its collection of a whopping ₹ 140 Crores at the Global Box Office. Moreover, the Hindi version of the movie also earned ₹ 37.25 Crores. It seems that the mixed reviews are not hampering the movie’s fame and fans are willing to watch the tale of Ram and Sita on the big screens. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Om Raut’s directorial has crossed the ₹ 200 Crores benchmark worldwide.

It will be exciting to watch what new records the movie might break with the days to come. While there are mixed reactions, viewers have praised the actors’ craft in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, its tracks received immense love from fans. Adipurush is bankrolled by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Prasad Sutar, Om Raut and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

