Will it open around 20 crores or 25 crores mark? That was the question till early this week. Then by Thursday, it was clear that an opening of over 30 crores was on the cards, and this is what was predicted in this column as well. However, what actually transpired was something extraordinary, what with even 30 crores mark been left behind by a huge distance. The actual first day number for just the Hindi version of Adipurush has come as a massive 37.25 crores, and that’s simply unbelievable by all means.

There was this huge wave that was accompanying Adipurush en route release but the best apart was that apart from advance booking, there was excellent spot booking as well that kept audiences coming in. It was clear that junta had made up their mind to watch this big screen spectacle at the big screen and hence footfalls just didn’t stop coming despite a lot of loose talk surrounding the film, most of it was inducted rather than organic.

The best part is that the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer has very good advance for today and tomorrow as well, which means there is a real chance of 40 crores milestone been surpassed on both days. This translates into the fact that while 115 crores would be comfortably crossed by the film by the close of weekend, there is a lot more that could come in as well, which will place the film amongst the best of the best when it comes to the opening weekend numbers.

This Om Raut film has taken a record start at the box office and this could well be just the beginning.

