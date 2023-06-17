Adipurush has taken the second-biggest opening of 2023 for a core Hindi release. Pathaan of course leads from the top, though it has minimal contribution coming from south versions on the first day (2 crores). In comparison, the south versions of Adipurush, especially Telugu, have some more than even the Hindi version, which has embarked on a bumper note.

Still, if one just compares Hindi with Hindi then Adipurush is behind Pathaan, but is still rather remarkable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The supremacy of this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is that its first-day numbers are more than double of the next in line in 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had netted 15.81 crores on its first day. Then the next in line was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which had similar numbers, while the only other double-digit opener of the year has been Bholaa which just about managed to go past the double-digit mark.

This is how first day numbers of Top-5 Bollywood openers of 2013 look like:

Pathaan – 55 crores Adipurush – 37.25 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 15.81 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Bholaa – 11.20 crores

Days to come would be really exciting as Adipurush will take a massive lead over all the other films below it, and the opening weekend would be really huge. Post that the first week will collections would be huge as well. However this is also the time when it will start catching up with The Kerala Story and that’s one film with which it will shart battling out from the second week onwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 1 (Hindi Early Trends): Prabhas Starrer Clocks 2nd Best Opening Of 2023 After Shah Rukh Khan Led Pathaan’s 55 Crores (Hindi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News