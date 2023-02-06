Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. King Khan’s much-anticipated spy thriller Pathaan smashed all the records at the box office and fans left no stone unturned in showering their love on the film. However, before its release, Pathaan was embroiled in a controversy because of Deepika Padukone’s saffron color bikini that she wore in the song Besharam Rang.

Besharam Rang, the track composed by Vishal – Shekhar ran into controversy after many right-wing ministers claimed at Deepika Padukone’s outfit in the song has insulted the saffron color which is a holy color for Hindus. In fact, many of them also called for a complete boycott of Pathaan. In that latest development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has opened up about it, and it seems he has softened his stand but he has some advice for filmmakers.

In an interview with Network 18, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was asked about the Boycott culture and Pathaan’s Besharam Rang controversy row. To which he replied, “The film director should also take into consideration while making a film that it should not have scenes which could give rise to a controversy or hurt public sentiments.” He further added, “Any artist, litterateur or anyone with accomplishment should be respected. Uttar Pradesh has also made a policy for films and many films are now being made in the state.”

For the unversed, a week before the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s strarrer Pathaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned BJP leaders for making unnecessary comments on the film and it seems that his words has an impact on leaders.

However, controversies didn’t affect Pathaan’s performance at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gave him a warm welcome. Be it the massive advance to breaking many records, the film proved that no one can match the magic of SRK.

After the release of Pathaan, the star cast of the film addressed the media. During the candid conversation, SRK said, “We are hungry for audience love. All these crores are not important… The love we receive … nothing is bigger than that.” The actor also said that entertainment should be taken as entertainment only & we agree with him.

