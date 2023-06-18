Controversies around Prabhas starrer don’t seem to end. The film, which is being called out for its crass dialogues and inaccuracies, has been at the receiving end ever since it hit the theatres on June 16. While the film is getting box offices ringing, its writer Manoj Muntashir has been defending and addressing controversies in his interviews. Recently, we reported the writer being trolled for his writing dialogues like ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ by Lord Hanuman in the film.

However, to everyone’s shock, the writer now announces that Prabhas starrer isn’t an adaptation of Ramayana but an inspiration. Yes, you heard that right! After director Om Raut said Lord Hanuman will come to see ‘Ramayana’, the writer out rightly rejected calling it an adaption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manoj Muntashir tells Aaj Tak, “Film ka naam hai Adipurush. Phele main 2-3 cheezein spasht kardun, phele bhi kahi aur abhi bhi spasht kar deta hoon. Humne Ramayana nahi banayi hai. Ramayana se prerit hain. Hamara disclaimer bhi dekhenge toh hum yehi kehte rahe. Hamare liye aasaan tha marketing strategy ke hisaab se bhi hum film ka naam Ramayana rakh dete. Lekin hume shuru se pata tha hum Ramayana se heavily inspired hai lekin hum Ramayana nahi bana rahe hain. Aur hum sampoorna Ramayana bhi nahi bana rahe hain. Hume Ramayana ke ek yudh kaand ka ek chota sa hisaa liya hai jo film mein humne dikhaya hai.

(Loose translation: Film’s name is Adipurush. I want to clear a few things here that I’ve cleared before. We haven’t made Ramayana, but we are inspired from it. If you see, even our disclaimer says the same. It was easy for us to market the film if we have titled it Ramayana. But we knew it from the beginning that we are heavily inspired but not recreating Ramayana. We have not shown whole Ramayana in Adipurush but just a small story about the battle from Ramayana.)

#Adipurush writer @manojmuntashir is now saying that the film is "heavily inspired by #Ramayana but it's not Ramayana".. This so-called epic film was officially announced, made and promoted as RAMAYANA ADAPTATION.. See how shamelessly they're playing with people's sentiments. pic.twitter.com/6evkBnWPIr — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 17, 2023

Netizens were quick to jump in and react to the same. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Ab bata raha hai… Bechare Hanumanji bina itne saare show me ja rahe hai…” while another said, “Jab Ramayana nahi hai toh Hanuman ji ke liye seat khali kyoun chhode be.. sab kuch change karke adaptation thodi na hota hai. And this Manoj idiot thinks Nepal was a part of India earlier.”

A third user said, “Director says: ” Hanumanji will come to see Ramayan”. Writer: “It’s not Ramayan”

A fourth one commented, “And btw also Mr om raut was getting all emotional on stage for lord Hanuman being in the theatres……they just manipulate ppl’s sentiments so easily for their business.”

A fifth one wrote, “Manoj Saba aap bade hi selfish insaan ho bhai saab. Bajarangbali ke seat book karake rakhna, ram aur Ramayan ke naam pe movie promote karne ke baad ab yeh keh rahe hai adoption hai. Aap bas itni kripa kare aage se in subjects se dur rahiye.”

For more updates on Adipurush, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News