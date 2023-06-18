It was an excellent second day for Adipurush as it continued the momentum that has been set on Friday when 37.25 crores had come in. Saturday collections were also pretty massive as 38 crores* more came in. This is superb because now the film has crossed 75 crores milestone and currently stands at 75.25 crores*.

The film was aided by massive pre-release advance booking that resulted in guaranteed numbers to come on Saturday. That said, there was genuine spot booking as well because without that such a huge number is not possible.

Moreover, what’s all the more noticeable is that the collections have still stayed on to be excellent despite all the negativity that has been induced into social media. If a film has to fall then it would do so despite all the advance booking in place but that hasn’t been the case with Adipurush.

The Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer biggie is now set to enter the 100 Crore Club today as numbers would be massive all over again. In fact they are bound to go over Friday and Saturday collections, and with some push they could even manage to touch 40 crores.

Of course a lot is yet to be done for Adipurush but the start has been far bigger than expected, and now it’s about audiences continuing to lap the film during the weekdays as well.

