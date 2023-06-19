Om Raut’s Adipurush is making headlines all across the country. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and has made headlines for its box office numbers. After scoring huge during the opening weekend, signs aren’t good on Monday, i.e. day 4. Let’s see how it performed!

For those who don’t know, the film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana, and it was one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. It opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics, and the makers have been bashed for using objectionable dialogues and making a ‘soulless’ adaptation of Ramayana.

Coming to early trends, Adipurush crashed on day 4 and the numbers are really shocking. The collection on Monday is looking to settle between 20-22 crores (all languages), which is a massive drop from Sunday’s 69 crores*. This clearly shows that the negative talk is now showing its effect after the opening weekend euphoria settled down.

If calculated, Adipurush has witnessed a drop of 71% to 68% on Monday from its previous day and it’s an alarming sign for the film’s box office journey. Including Monday’s early trends, the Prabhas starrer stands at a total of 244-246 crores nett (all languages) at the Indian box office. Speaking specifically about the Hindi version, it is flirting to be in double digits.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Hindi version, Adipurush crossed 100 crores during the opening weekend and soon, it will become the second highest-earning film of 2023 at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

