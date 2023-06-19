After making her Bollywood debut with Heropanti back in 2014, Kriti Sanon has now scored her third century at the box office. Her Adipurush has crossed the 100 crores mark quite comfortably over the weekend itself and that has proven to be a good century for the actress who has been coming up with good performances rather consistently over the years.

Advertisement

Her first century was Dilwale which, frankly, was more of a Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer. Then she was a part of the ensemble affair Housefull 4 which scored a double century at the box office. She was the senior most amongst the lading ladies though and had a reasonable part to play.

Advertisement

Now in Adipurush, the century is her own as she plays the part of Janaki in the film and this one should go on to be her biggest ever too as it should cross the lifetime score of Housefull 4 eventually.

This is how Kriti Sanon’s centuries so far look like:

Housefull 4 – 205 crores Dilwale – 148.72 crores Adipurush – 115 crores (3 days)

In fact Kriti Sanon deserved to score one more century a few years back, Luka Chuppi, which missed out on entering the 100 Crore Club by a very thin margin. That film stopped agonisingly short at 94.75 crores, otherwise it could well have been an author backed biggie for Kriti. Next up for Kriti is the untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and one waits to see how does her robo romantic affair turns out to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 1 (Worldwide): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Clocks The Biggest Start Ever For Any Pan-India Hindi Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News