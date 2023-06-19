Advertisement

In just 3 days, Adipurush has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi release of 2023. it has surpassed the entire lifetime of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan over the weekend and would soon be going last the lifetime numbers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a matter of just 2-3 more days.

This is how the lifetime collections of the biggest Hindi releases of the year so far look like:

Pathaan (Hindi) – 525 crores The Kerala Story – 242 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 147 crores Adipurush (Hindi) – 115.25 crores (3 days) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110.53 crores

There have been only five centuries scored this year, though of varying degrees. The film which is right at the top, Pathaan, will remain unassailable right through the year, unless Dunki and Tiger 3 create some extraordinary magic. As for The Kerala Story, it would certainly be surpassed by a few films in the next six months and to begin with, it has set the challenge for Adipurush to do so.

However before reaching there, the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer has a task in hand as it needs to keep a consistent run of over 10 crores each right from Monday to Friday. Once that happens, it would be in a far better position to aim for a 250 crores+ lifetime, which would be an apt score for it.

